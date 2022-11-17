Michigan State Police dog rescues 80-year-old hunter lost in woods

An 80-year-old hunter who got lost in a wooded area in northern Michigan for three hours Wednesday has a Michigan State Police canine unit to thank for helping him find his way home.

Troopers from the state police's Houghton Lake Post were called at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Nash Camp Road in Lovells Township for a report of a lost hunter. The township is about 23 miles east of Grayling.

The man's wife told them her husband went missing as he was tracking a deer. She told them he had been gone for about three hours and became concerned when she heard several shots — his signal that he was lost.

State police summoned a canine unit and an aviation unit to help in the search, authorities said.

Loki, a state police dog, tracked the lost hunter to a location about two-thirds of a mile north of his home and near the Au Sable River's North Branch.

Officials said the hunter told troopers he was not harmed, but he had fallen into the river three times and was cold and wet.

Firefighters took the hunter out of the woods by canoe and then transported him to a hospital. He was later discharged.

Lt. Derrick Carroll, a spokesman for the Michigan State Police's Seventh District, said it's not unusual for hunters to get lost and for troopers to help find them. The district covers northern Michigan posts, including Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord, and Houghton Lake.

"We usually have one or two every (deer hunting) season in the Seventh District," he said. "And age isn’t necessarily a factor in them."

Michigan's firearm hunting season officially began Tuesday.

