St. Clair County Sheriff's Twitter hacked, anti-LGBTQ+ messages posted

The Twitter account of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office appears to have been hacked and anti-LGBTQ+ messages were posted and liked, officials said.

"It has come to our attention that the St. Clair Sheriff twitter may have been hacked," they said Wednesday in a post on Facebook. "We are working diligently to get this matter resolved. Please know that any posts by the account are not from nor condoned by the department in any way. Thank you."

One of the hacked tweets criticized actress Hilarie Burton Morgan for trying to get a TV channel to be more inclusive in a movie it was producing. She tweeted about it in 2019 but the county sheriff's account replied to it on Tuesday.

"Normal, straight people are being pounded by gay, lesbian, bi, and the rest of the alphabet," the reply from the sheriff's account said. "You are a supporting player. Thank God you aren't in charge of any network."

