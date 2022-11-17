Threats spark lockdowns, closures at schools in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb

Metro Detroit schools continue to see threats this week, sparking lockdowns and police response, officials said Wednesday.

For the fourth time in little more than a month, a South Lyon school was interrupted as authorities probed a threat , the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

A message found on a bathroom wall Wednesday at South Lyon East High School said "someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m.," officials reported.

The building was locked down as deputies searched each room, according to the release. Students, faculty and staff were cleared to leave when deputies determined it was safe.

Also Wednesday, St. Clair Shores police were called to South Lake High School to investigate "a vague threat," the department said in a statement.

The campus was evacuated as authorities investigated, according to the release.

Police did not release details Wednesday. South Lake Schools officials did not respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday night, Taylor police learned about a threat against the city's high school through an Instagram post.

The school was closed Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution," city officials said in a statement.

Meanwhile, detectives tracked an IP address associated with the post and obtained a search warrant, which led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy who attends the school, according to the release.

"The juvenile was interviewed and he admitted to posting the threatening message as a prank," police said. "He was then transported to the Wayne County Juvenile Court pending approval of charges by the Prosecutor's Office. The juvenile's mother has been very cooperative and the teen never had access to any weapons, nor were there any in the home. He is a straight-A student and has no past disciplinary actions."

The incidents followed police on Tuesday arresting a suspect in connection with a threat that prompted a lockdown at two Ferndale schools.

Other threats have hit schools across the region this fall. The acts coincided with a deadly school shooting in Missouri last month and Ethan Crumbley pleading guilty to all charges in the Nov. 30, 2021, attack at Oxford High school that left four students dead.

The trend prompted Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido on Wednesday to announce his office is "working with local law enforcement to form a one two punch in educating Macomb County students on threats to school safety, the consequences as a result of a threat, and how to report a threat."

So far this year, Macomb County has had almost 50 people charged with threats of violence against a school, a staff member or a student, a 50% increase since 2021, according to the release.

His office noted students who levy threats could face charges including communicating a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony, or malicious use of a electronic device, a six-month misdemeanor.

The prosecutor added he planned to give "hero" awards when a student or staff member reports on weapons, violence, or threats to school administration or police.

"Prosecutor Lucido is steadfast in his commitment to the safety of Macomb County students by his zero tolerance policy when it comes to school threats," his office said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard also released a video this week online addressing the issue.

"We have bee inundated with threats all across this county," he said in the clip. "We need every student to understand if you make a threat, whether or not you intend to carry it out, it is a crime. Every threat will be investigated and every threat will be presented to the prosecutor. ... Any threat is a crime whether or not you think it is a joke, because it is not a joke."