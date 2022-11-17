UM's Santa Ono pledges to boost diversity, inclusion efforts in first address

Santa Ono, the University of Michigan's new president, laid out significant commitments to diversity and inclusion efforts during his first address to the university community Thursday morning, also pledging to invest in and develop staff.

Just over a month into his tenure as UM's 15th president, Ono, speaking from the Ross School of Business's Robertson Auditorium, spoke to university leaders he invited for a "leadership welcome" to introduce his new plans and initiatives for the school's future.

Woven throughout his talk was a focus on diversity and inclusion. Ono said he was impressed with the university's "DEI 1.0" efforts and that he looked forward to launching "DEI 2.0," a renewed commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across UM campuses. That included using the university's financial resources as well as addressing the university's past exclusionary behaviors head-on.

"We cannot move forward as a university until we acknowledge those we've excluded in the past," Ono said. "We must have courage as an institution and as individuals to understand the lived experiences of all those in our community today and in the past."

The university will be launching the "Inclusive History Project," an effort to look at past wrongdoing in order to guide the university to a more inclusive future, Ono said. The goal is to look directly at the school's history with racism, sexism and other factors that served to exclude people from the university.

He told the story of Marjorie Franklin, an African American woman who was admitted to UM's nursing school in 1924 but denied a dormitory until lawyers got involved.

As part of the project, Ono said, the university will look at how it names buildings and public spaces as well as potential new scholarship and monuments.

"It would be dishonest to say at the snap of the finger of one person, everything would be better. It would not be truthful," Ono said. "It's important ... that I am responsible and I'm accountable to progress toward those goals."

The university's efforts also include an investment of $300 million of the university's short-term working capital into "high-performing companies that maintain strong ESG practices," Ono said, referring to procedures focused on environmental, social and governance responsibilities.

"This means they work to protect the environment, be socially responsible and operate transparently while providing a strong financial return," Ono said.

Ono said the university would also be investing in local banks in Flint, Dearborn, Detroit and Ann Arbor, making long-term deposits with the idea that the banks would use the money to support underserved communities where UM has campuses. He said that effort would be "tens of millions of dollars" but did not give an exact amount.

For students, he highlighted a new program with Henry Ford College, which he said would make it easier to transfer credits to UM's Dearborn campus. He called it a "triple win" for Henry Ford College, UM Dearborn and the state's economy as a whole. The Flint campus, he said, was going through a "strategic transformation process" to improve its academics and finances.

Ono touched on his plans to start a "university-wide strategic visioning process," an effort he said would look at how the university could better collaborate across fields. He asked university members to participate in efforts to form that vision "in coming months" to help launch the efforts themselves by 2024.

He also spoke at length about investing in staff, including recruiting 100 new faculty across various disciplines. That recruiting would take place in 2023, he said, with the first new people joining the university in 2024.

Ono announced a $1 million staff career development fund, money he said would be distributed as grants to employees across campuses to allow for professional growth.

That money would support employees like Jill Castro, a senior counselor with the Faculty and Staff Counseling and Consultation Office. Castro had struggled with postpartum depression and anxiety, he said, and after seeking treatment herself, she wanted to help other mothers at the university do the same. She got a grant to become certified in treating postpartum mood disorders and now provides counseling and support for others in the same position she was once in.

"This institution has the ability, through the intellectual capital of the faculty, staff, students and alumni almost like no other institution, to address the world's most existential challenges with impact and creativity," Ono said. "We can do even more and we will do that together."

Lionel Robert, professor of information and an associate dean in the university's School of Information, pointed out during a question session after Ono's speech that $1 million isn't much money. Robert also highlighted staff members who were struggling.

"We live in an ecosystem where faculty have tenure, grad students have unions, students have parents," Robert said. "In between that is the actual staff that is sort of left to their own. They're often the ones who bear the brunt of everyone else's ability to leverage their position."

Ono pointed to how he had lived at universities his whole life, in part because his own father had been a professor. Ono's experience outside of academia included catering, library work and more, he said.

"When I said the staff are the backbone of the institution, I'm being absolutely serious," he said. "That million dollars is new money. It goes on top of existing commitments to staff development, and it's only the beginning. This is my first month. We will work together, we'll talk to you and others, and we'll be thoughtful and intentional about what we can do."

The university president's speech comes as he was selected to replace former President Mark Schlissel, who was fired over an inappropriate relationship with an employee. The university is also still recovering from the aftermath of the abuse of Dr. Robert Anderson, the late physician who allegedly sexually abused more than 1,000 people in his nearly 40 years working at the school.

Sarah Hubbard, vice chair of the university's board of regents, introduced Ono by talking about the "challenging time" the university had been through before Ono was hired.

"We searched for a president who could build trust and lead with integrity, who could champion our mission. ... Sure, we set the bar high, and we looked for the best," Hubbard said. "Then President Ono stepped forward, and we found the qualities we were looking for. I'm convinced he's the right choice for our university."

Ono himself acknowledged that he needed to earn the trust of everyone in the university community. After his initial speech, when answering questions from attendees and media, he pointed to the ways he was working to do that, including meeting with student groups such as the Black Student Union.

He said he wanted to do things differently from other university leaders, who just create a task force to try to look at a problem and then implement solutions later. Instead, Ono said he wanted to sit down directly with affected groups to hear their recommendations and figure out how to address them together.

"We're going to roll up our sleeves and get to work," he said. "We want to move thoughtfully, but we want to move at a quicker pace than what's typical at most universities."