Man accused of stealing van in Ohio, police chase arrested in Monroe Co.

A Monroe man accused of stealing a van in Toledo and leading police on a chase back into Michigan Thursday has been arrested.

Monroe County Sheriff's dispatchers received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday from Toledo police officers who reported they were chasing a 2014 GMC box van that had been stolen from Perrysburg, Ohio, and was heading into Michigan on Interstate 75. Toledo police stopped their pursuit when the van crossed the state line.

A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy on patrol spotted a van matching the description on I-75 near South Otter Creek Road and conducted a traffic stop, officials said. The van's driver exited the freeway at the Michigan Welcome Center Rest Area on I-75 near Laplaisance Road.

Deputies, with help from Michigan State Police, arrested the van's driver, 37, without incident for suspected possession of a stolen vehicle. The suspect's name is being withheld pending formal charges.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7700.

