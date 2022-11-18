Monroe police investigate possible threat at middle school

An overhead conversation about guns prompted a lockdown at Monroe Middle School Friday morning but police said they found no threat.

A student at about 10 a.m. reported overhearing a conversation about guns to staff, according to the police. To be cautious, the staff locked down the building and called the police.

According to a preliminary investigation, no weapons were found nor seen at the school. No injuries were reported, police said.

Officials said detectives and school staff continue to investigate.

