Monroe police investigate possible threat at middle school
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
An overhead conversation about guns prompted a lockdown at Monroe Middle School Friday morning but police said they found no threat.
A student at about 10 a.m. reported overhearing a conversation about guns to staff, according to the police. To be cautious, the staff locked down the building and called the police.
According to a preliminary investigation, no weapons were found nor seen at the school. No injuries were reported, police said.
Officials said detectives and school staff continue to investigate.
