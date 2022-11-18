Pileup of 20+ cars on U.S. 131 in west Michigan

Part of southbound U.S. 131 on Michigan's west side was closed Friday after more than 20 cars were involved in a crash, leaving several injured, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday afternoon, the office reported the northbound lanes were open, but the southbound lanes would likely remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure was from D Avenue (Exit 44) to the Ravine Road overpass.

"Use caution while traveling in the area," sheriff's officials wrote.

The office earlier noted whiteout conditions. And on Thursday, its Facebook page reported nearly two dozen traffic incidents amid dropping temperatures and oncoming snow.

"Winter is here, and the roads reflect it. We're responding to numerous slide-offs and collisions , including some with rollovers and injuries, across the county," the Sheriff's Office wrote.

The National Weather Service warned drivers to beware the driving conditions slated to last through the weekend.

"Even where roads are wet, be prepared for quick drops in visibility, especially near/west of US-131," the agency said on Twitter.

Kalamazoo is among many counties in west Michigan the weather service has placed under a winter storm warning through early Sunday. Meteorologists expected at least 4-6 inches of snow through then.

"Heavy snow quickly begins around noon Saturday and continues into Saturday night," according to the warning.