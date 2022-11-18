St. Clair Co. Sheriff shuts down Twitter account after hack

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King on Thursday said he is deactivating his office's Twitter account after it was hacked and someone posted anti-LGBTQ+ messages on it.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the page has been deleted and if/when a new Twitter account is created, it will be announced on the St. Clair County Sheriff's Facebook page," King said in a statement. "Until that is done, no other account is associated in any way with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office."

Officials said earlier this week the agency's account was hacked and anti-LGBTQ+ messages were posted and liked.

"After the concerning tweets were brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was done to determine how these posts were made," King said. "Ultimately, it was determined that a prior employee still had access and mistakenly posted on the page."

King also said that the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office does not share in or condone the views made in those posts.

