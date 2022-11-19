39 years after Mich. man went missing, suspect found guilty

More than 39 years after a Newaygo County man vanished, a suspect has been found guilty in his death, officials announced Friday.

After a trial in 27th Circuit Court, a jury on Wednesday reached their verdict for Roy Snell, 57, on one count each of homicide and felony firearm, records show.

Sentencing had initially been set for January but has been rescheduled to Dec. 14, according to the court.

The homicide charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole, officials said Friday.

"I’m grateful we can finally provide justice for the victim’s family," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Investigating a decades-old cold case without a body is very challenging. I thank the cold case team for their diligence investigating and solving this crime."

Richard Atwood was last seen on Aug. 10, 1983, in White Cloud, on the state's west side. The 25-year-old's girlfriend told police she returned to their trailer and noticed his fishing gear was missing.

Atwood's brown 1975 Pontiac Trans-Am was recovered two months later in a Grand Rapids-area hotel.

Investigators said they discovered blood and human tissue linked to him. His body has not been found.

"Snell was reported as the last person to be seen with Atwood and stated he wanted to rob Atwood shortly before his disappearance," officials said Friday.

He was living in Minnesota when the Minneapolis Violent Criminal Apprehension Unit arrested him in March 2020.

Snell was in the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota before being extradited to Michigan.“I am heartened that the family of Rick Atwood may begin to find some closure in this verdict,” Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay said Friday. “I would like to thank First Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin and Assistant Attorney General Dan Gunderson for the skill and dedication that they brought to this case. Their work, in conjunction with the resources of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, ensured that Rick Atwood was not forgotten.”