Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said.

A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018.

In addition to his law practice in Southfield, Collins owned a real estate company, First Third LLC, and two medical-related companies, MedCity Rehabilitation Services LLC and Alpha Living LLC, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

During the trial, evidence was presented that showed Collins put money from his businesses into undisclosed Interest on Lawyer’s Trust Accounts, which are used to hold funds on behalf of clients, according to the release.

That allowed him to conceal the funds from his tax preparers and the IRS, federal officials said.

"In all, the evidence showed that Collins did not report over $2.6 million in income," investigators said.

Collins faces possible prison time, with a possible three-year maximum for each false filing as well as paying restitution and penalties.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 21 in federal court.

Collins has practiced law in Michigan for more than 25 years. The website for his practice says he has helped thousands of clients recover millions of dollars.

This isn't the first time Collins has faced legal trouble.

In 2010, the U.S. Attorney's office said the lawyer paid $5,000 for being too quick to contact families of passengers killed in the Flight 3407 crash near Buffalo. His payment settled a civil action brought after he sent letters out 12 days after the crash, violating a federal statute prohibiting lawyer solicitations within 45 days, the Associated Press reported.