Gas prices dip for Thanksgiving travel but still at highest rate since 2012

Michigan drivers will get some relief at the pump this week with gas prices coming down just in time for Thanksgiving travel but they'll still be at their highest rate in a decade.

The statewide average for gas currently is about $3.81 per gallon, which is about 31 cents lower than it was in October, according to the latest averages released Monday by AAA.

While motorists are seeing the cost of fuel dip, gas is still around 45 cents higher than it was this time last year and could mark the highest gas prices for Thanksgiving since 2012, when the average price per gallon in Michigan was $3.61.

Demand for gas has also dropped, which has helped contribute to the falling prices.

Despite the overall increase in gas prices and recent drop in demand, AAA is forecasting a busy travel season, with 1.5 million Michigan residents expected to get on the road as they travel for the holiday.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

“We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”

According to the organization, the most expensive gas in the state can be found in Grand Rapids, Benton Harbor, and Jackson, where drivers will pay around $3.95 for a gallon of gas. Meanwhile, drivers in the Detroit area are seeing the lowest prices at $3.65 per gallon.