House fire kills 1 at Green River Trout Farm in Antrim County

A fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Antrim County, Michigan, killed one person and destroyed a home, police said Sunday.

A neighbor called at about 12:30 a.m. to report a structure fire on M-66 in Chestonia Township, police said in a news release. One person was dead, police said. They did not identify the person who died; the family said the owner "should have been the only person inside the residence," police reported.

A dog also was found dead inside the residence.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is being handled by the MSP Seventh District fire investigator.

