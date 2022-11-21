Michigan senator to lead Flint area health care advocacy group

Lansing — Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, will become the CEO of the Greater Flint Health Coalition in January after he leaves office, the lawmaker's office announced Monday.

Ananich, who served in the state House before winning a seat in the Senate in 2013, will leave the Legislature because of term limits at the end of the year. The Greater Flint Health Coalition, a nonprofit organization, works to improve the health of area residents and boost the quality of the local health care system, according to its website.

"I’m grateful to have found a new way to continue serving this community of resilient, good hearted people," Ananich said in a statement. "GFHC is a powerful force for good and I’ve seen first-hand how its work has improved the health and lives of my neighbors.

"Together, we are going to continue the organization’s longstanding tradition of knocking down barriers and bringing resources directly to people who need them.”

The Greater Flint Health Coalition board unanimously elected Ananich as its CEO, a role in which he will oversee day-to-day operations and work to expand the group's efforts, according to the senator's office. Lawrence Reynolds, interim president of the coalition, said Ananich will help bring more affordable health care to more families.

"His legislative record reflects his understanding of the social determinants that build healthier communities and families," Reynolds said.

Ananich served two terms as the Senate's minority leader. He helped Democrats craft a strategy to retake control of the chamber, which they did for the first time in nearly 40 years, in the Nov. 8 election.

Democrats will hold a 20-18 majority, beginning in January.

cmauger@detroitnews.com