Michigan Supreme Court elects Elizabeth Clement as chief justice

Elizabeth Clement will be the Michigan Supreme Court's next chief justice, taking over for Justice Bridget McCormack after her retirement.

The Michigan Supreme Court unanimously voted Friday to elect Clement as chief justice, according to a news release.

Clement, a Republican-nominated justice will serve as chief justice for the remainder of McCormack's term on the high court dominated by a 4-3 Democratic majority.

“I appreciate the confidence of my colleagues and look forward to the opportunity to serve as Chief Justice, working collaboratively with all stakeholders in the judicial system for the benefit of the public,” Clement said in a statement. “We thank Justice McCormack for her leadership as Chief and for her service to the people of Michigan for the past 10 years.”

Clement has been on the Supreme Court since November 2017 when she was appointed by former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

Clement serves as the liaison to problem-solving courts throughout the state, which includes sobriety, mental health and veterans courts. These courts focus on providing treatment and intense supervision.

She also is the court's liaison to the State Court Administrative Office Department of Child Welfare Services, which provides assistance to juvenile courts on child welfare matters, and Michigan Judicial Institute, where judges are trained.

