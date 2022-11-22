4 deaths in Metro Detroit linked to carbon monoxide poisoning

Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s and his 1-year-old son Monday who were found near a car running inside a garage.

Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning though it is unclear whether the man was outside or inside the vehicle based on the initial report, police said Tuesday.

The two were found around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence near Mercier and Martin streets. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while his son was taken to the hospital but died there.

The official causes of death are unknown and pending autopsies. Police say they have not ruled the deaths as accidental yet.

The deaths follow another suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident that happened in Rochester Hills last week.

Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, and his wife Frances Kamulski, 74, were found unconscious and not breathing by their neighbors in the 1100 block of E. Avon Road Friday afternoon.

While the couple's official causes of death are also still unknown and pending autopsies, the Rochester Hills Fire Department determined that the carbon monoxide level in their home was more than twice the lethal level.

A carbon monoxide detector with the batteries removed but nearby was found in the basement of the home.

"They actually had a carbon monoxide detector in the home, but for some reason it was not in placeand the batteries were out of it," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release. "It’s a good idea to have more than one in your home and you can get them that run on batteriesor plug-in with battery back-up."

Accidental carbon monoxide poisoning kills at least 430 people in the United State every year and sends an additional 50,000 people to the emergency room, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Common symptoms include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

