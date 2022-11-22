Corewell East's RSV hospitalizations drop among children, rise in adults

Leaders of Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont Health, are noticing a decline in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) pediatric hospitalizations while adult patients treated for RSV are up slightly.

Heading into the winter holidays, families should remain home if they're feeling ill as the state continues to see a significant surge of RSV, said Dr. Whitney Minnock, pediatric chief of Emergency at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, formerly Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Over the last few weeks, the hospital was cracking down on visitor restrictions as the spread of respiratory viruses soars across the country.

Health leaders noted Tuesday that pediatric RSV hospitalizations have been on the decline since peaking the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, when the number of children hospitalized and in the emergency centers of Corewell Health East reached 577.

The week of Nov. 7-13, that number dropped to 520, and the week of Nov. 14-20, cases dropped again to 302.

“This is good news for our community and our health care teams,” Minnock said. “The reason for the decline is unknown but could be the result of the disease’s natural progression. We can’t be sure if this is permanent or temporary. With influenza cases on the rise in other states and locally, we all must remain vigilant. But on the RSV front, things are moving in the right direction.”

One of those hospitalized with RSV in October at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital was the infant son of Melissa Parker, a pediatric nurse and mother of three.

“It happened very quickly,” said Parker, whose oldest child, age 3, likely brought the virus home from preschool to 6-month-old Owen and his 20-month-old brother. RSV is especially rampant in preschools and daycares, according to the hospital's press release.

“We noticed Owen became lethargic and wasn’t eating. When his upper lip started turning blue, we took him to the emergency room right away,” Paker said in a statement provided by Corewell East. “And thank goodness we did. Infants and young children have no reserve and can decline rapidly.”

Owen received support from a high-flow nasal canula and a nasal-prong ventilator, both which provided oxygen, and a feeding tube. He experienced a lingering cough, which is typical. But since coming home from the hospital Oct. 31, his condition has stabilized and he continues to gain weight and grow stronger, the hospital said.

Meanwhile, systemwide numbers for adult patients treated for RSV are up slightly from the week before. From mid-September to the end of September, 11 adult patients were treated, compared with the weeks of Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, when those numbers grew to 84 and 90 adult patients, according to Corewell East.

“It’s still too early to know if we are over the hump,” Minnock said. “Post-Thanksgiving numbers will provide more information. But we are moving in the right direction. With other states already experiencing a surge in influenza, we are expecting flu to become a concern in Michigan as well.”

Minnock is urging families to exercise balance.

“If we head into the holidays and everybody is scared, that is not good for mental health,” said Minnock, who also has four children. “I plan on being with my family this Thanksgiving. But some important precautions will be part of our celebration. Older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at increased risk for complications from RSV and flu.”

Specifically, Dr. Minnock recommends the following Thanksgiving holiday safety precautions:

If you are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms including fever, runny nose and cough, refrain from attending in-person gatherings. RSV can linger for up to a month, but the highest viral load continues up until 24 hours after the fever has broken. For best results, limit one-on-one contact with others during this time.

Wash your hands. Proper hand hygiene is essential to stopping the spread of disease.

Don’t kiss or touch the face of infants or small children.

Get the flu vaccine.

What to look out for:

Parents should seek immediate medical attention if their child has difficulty breathing, a high fever, or a blue color to the skin, particularly on the lips and in the nail beds, said Dr. Matthew Denenberg, chief of pediatrics for Corewell Health East and chair of the Michigan Hospital Association’s Council on Children’s Health. Additional signs and symptoms of severe RSV infection in infants include:

Short, shallow and rapid breathing.

Struggling to breathe — chest muscles and skin pull inward with each breath.

Cough.

Poor feeding.

Unusual tiredness (lethargy).

Irritability.

