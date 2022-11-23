FBI Director Christopher Wray to speak Friday at University of Michigan

The Detroit News

Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will speak and take questions from faculty and students at the University of Michigan on Friday.

The UM Ford School of Public Policy is scheduled to host Wray as its 2022 Josh Rosenthal Memorial Speaker. Wray will give brief remarks and answer questions from faculty and student experts on topics such as cybersecurity, civil liberties and domestic violent extremism.

"The FBI is at the center of so many urgent and complicated policy challenges, and I'm looking forward to hearing what questions our students have for the director," said Celeste Watkins-Hayes, interim dean of the Ford School of Public Policy.

Wray will also meet with a group of public policy students ahead of his public talk to share insights on his career and path to leadership.

Wray became the eighth director of the FBI in 2017 after being nominated by President Donald Trump. Previously, Wray was assistant attorney general for the criminal division of the U.S. Department of Justice, a job he held from 2003 to 2005. He was a member of President George W. Bush's Corporate Fraud Task Force, supervised the Enron Task Force and was a leader in DOJ's efforts to combat terrorism, espionage, and cybercrime with domestic and foreign government allies after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Wray has warned of the growing threat of domestic terrorism and has been the subject of threats of violence. In one recent example, a Flint man was charged with transmitting threats against Wray, as outlined in a federal complaint unsealed this week.

The Rosenthal Lecture began in 2002, when the Ford School received a gift from the family and friends of Josh Rosenthal, a University of Michigan graduate who was killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center. The lecture is intended to promote understanding of international relations, human rights, security, and conflict resolution in a post-9/11 world.

The talk will be open to the public via a livestream. In-person attendance is limited to Ford School faculty, students and staff.