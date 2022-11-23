Ingham County prosecutor retires halfway through 4-year term

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon has announced her retirement, which comes halfway through her second four-year term in the office.

In her retirement announcement, Siemon, 66, said she "plans to move on to the next stage of my life." Her retirement is effective Dec. 31. She declined to comment further on the reasons for her retirement.

Siemon has been the elected prosecutor for the Lansing area for six years and has faced criticism for her handling of sexual assault cases involving Michigan State University athletes, her policies on offering plea deals to everyone, including people charged with murder, and her policies on not charging gun and drug offenses that stemmed from pretextual traffic stops.

During her time there, Siemon also implemented the county's first data collection system and worked with the Vera Institute of Justice to identify racial disparities, reform sentencing practices and address mass incarceration. Her office lowered the number of people incarcerated for crimes in the county, according to data provided by Siemon's office.

Many policies she created for her office were intended to ease racial disparities in the criminal justice system and address the impact of racial bias.

"I believe we have made substantial progress to reform the justice system and provide for a proportionate response to criminal charges. We have changed the prosecutors’ office’s charging and sentencing practices, to provide a greater range of options to hold people accountable for the harm they cause while reducing incarceration, and continuing to serve victims and to expand their services and support," Siemon wrote. "While sentencing and imprisonment practices have changed throughout the State of Michigan, with bipartisan reforms in the legislature and in our courts, our office has made significant progress above and beyond the statewide trends."

Read more:

She also used grant funding to hire a prosecutor to focus on domestic violence and created a prosecution team to handle gun violence.

Siemon first began working in Ingham County in 1983 as an assistant prosecuting attorney.

"I am most grateful to those who have provided this unique opportunity to create change; my true 'bosses' to whom I report and who rightfully have this office, before and beyond my tenure: The people of Ingham County," Siemon wrote. "To the public, I say thank you and that it has truly been the honor of a lifetime to be in service to our community."

A replacement for Siemon will be appointed by the Ingham County Circuit Court judges, Ingham County juvenile justice and community outreach coordinator Scott Hughes said.

The last time this occurred in Ingham County was in 2016, when now-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was appointed as the county prosecutor after elected prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III was convicted of misconduct in office and soliciting a prostitute.

kberg@detroitnews.com