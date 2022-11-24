Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down

State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city.

The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.

Through Wednesday, the city had replaced 99.3% of its estimated 4,490 lead water service lines, according to a Benton Harbor online dashboard maintained by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. About 32 lead lines still need to be replaced, according to the dashboard. The last line was replaced on Nov. 7.

Home inspections can detect lead in paint, dust, soil and plumbing, according to a press release from the Michigan departments of Health and Human Services; and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. Inspections also can detect lead in items such as toys, dishes and furniture.

Lead abatement services could address lead in paint, dust, soil and drinking water. Regardless of water sampling results, crews will replace bathroom and kitchen faucets installed before 2014.

Applications for lead testing and abatement programs are available online by searching "lead safe home program ALE application" or calling (866) 691-5323.

The state announced on Nov. 2 its campaign to replace lead service lines in Benton Harbor was roughly five months ahead of schedule.

The state issued a warning about elevated lead levels in Benton Harbor, a small, predominately Black city, in 2018 after finding dangerous levels of the toxin in residential water samples.

State officials implemented corrosion control in 2019. Two years later, a coalition of environmental and community groups filed an emergency petition with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency seeking an emergency supply of drinking water for residents. The state, through a partnership with local agencies, started distributing bottled water soon after.

Lead filters, bottled water still available

Benton Harbor residents also can get water filters that reduce lead from the Berrien County Health Department at 2149 E. Napier Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Filters also can be mailed to residents who call (844) 934-1315 or fill out a form online.

The Michigan health department is providing residents with free bottled water. Residents can arrange for delivery by calling 211 or (844) 875-9211.

Water pickup will take place at Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, or Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

