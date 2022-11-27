DNR wants Michiganians to report bear dens to help orphaned cubs

Hunters, backpackers, trail runners and anyone who comes across a bear den in the northern Lower Peninsula this fall and winter should alert state wildlife officials, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources asked this month.

Tracking dens could help conservation workers find new homes for orphaned cubs.

Between three and six cubs are orphaned because of human interaction every year, DNR wildlife biologist Mark Boerson said. Sometimes mothers get hit by cars or are permanently scared away from their dens.

"A mother bear gets hit on the road and the cubs that are with her, trailing behind her, are left un-hit and alive and are found just staying by their dead mother on the side of the road," he said.

Bear hunting is legal in Michigan, but harvesting mother bears with cubs is not. Still, some mother bears are shot by people who perceive them as a threat and some are illegally poached, Boerson said.

In situations where it is clear the mother bear is not coming back, the DNR tries to re-home the cubs with a different bear mother in a nearby den.

The process can be straightforward. "We may simply quietly walk up to that den and give that cub a gentle toss or roll into the bear den with the female bear and her own natural-born cubs," Boersen said.

"When they're still in the den, then the mother wants to accept anything that sounds like a cub," said Lynn Rogers, founder of the North American Bear Center in northern Minnesota.

But there can be problems, Rogers said. Sometimes, when the bear leave their den, the mother realizes a strange cub is in her midst. She may reject the cub.

That's when DNR workers employ a smell that helps mask the difference between the orphan cub and the others.

"Mother bears identify their young by smell, so if we put some smelly substance on the new cub and some of the other cubs and even on her ... they're unable to distinguish which cubs are their own," Boerson said.

The DNR is using radio tracking collars to keep tabs on four female black bears that could be potential surrogate mothers, Boersen said. Its goal is to have eight to 10 in the Lower Peninsula. That's why the department asked for help finding more.

"We are well below our goal," Boersen said. "We ask the general public if they're out there recreating in the forest in bear country, that if they happen to see something that looks a lot like a bear den, or see a bear in an actual bear den ... we want them to reach out and contact me."

Michigan's black bear population is healthy, with about 2,400 in the Lower Peninsula and 10,000 in the Upper Peninsula, the DNR said. Most of the Lower Peninsula's bear population lives north of Bay City and Muskegon.

Finding a new home for an orphaned cub won't make a big difference in the trajectory of Michigan's bear population, said Rogers, who has studied bears since 1967.

But he applauded the DNR's effort. Michigan biologists care about bears, not just about the population available for hunting, Rogers said.

Cubs are more likely to survive in the wild if conservation officers can place them with new mothers right away, Rogers said. That's why it's good to have foster mother bears identified ahead of time.

"If you put a bear that's been in captivity for a while... in the wild, then you can make a bear cub grow faster in those first few months faster than it would in the wild by bottle feeding," Rogers said. "Then, when you put that oversize cub in with the natural cubs, it can disrupt" feeding for other cubs.

And that could mean the natural cubs don't survive, Rogers said.

Bears' ground dens and nest dens are typically very large, the DNR said. To confirm if the den is inhabited, people should look for signs of activity, like freshly piled dirt.

"The two most common forms (of bear den) are an excavated ground den ... a hole in the ground quite often in a hillside," Boersen said. "They might make themselves like a leaf or a grass nest, curl up on the ground and actually sleep right under the stars."

In most cases, Boersen said, observers can come within 30 feet of a bear den and bears won't mind.

"That animal will probably not move, or maybe it will slightly lift its head in a groggy way and take a peek at you and lay its head down again," he said. "They usually do not want to give up their den location, they don't want to be bothered."

People only put themselves in danger when they start harassing bears, the DNR wildlife biologist said.

"We ask that people simply report denned bears and we will work to figure out what we have and if the bear is in fact a candidate for (radio) collaring," Boersen said.

So far this year, only one bear cub has been orphaned in the Lower Peninsula, but the DNR successfully placed it with a mother bear and two of her own cubs in the spring.

Michiganians looking to report the location of a potential bear den can reach Boersen at (989) 275-5151 or BoersenM@Michigan.gov.

hmackay@detroitnews.com

ckthompson@detroitnews.com