State Department of Natural Resources seeking input on five-year plan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for ideas for a five-year plan designed to evaluate outdoor recreation trends and establish priorities for state spending on outdoor recreation infrastructure, land acquisition and programming.

The department hopes Michiganians will weigh in on a draft plan through Thursday.

“Public input is very important to us as we work to produce the latest Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan,” said DNR spokesman John Pepin. “The whole focus of this effort is to assess the current state of outdoor recreation, which helps us define strengths and define gaps.”

For this round of the five-year plan, the DNR wants to "ensure that Michigan’s outdoor recreation assets are equitably distributed, developed and managed to provide convenient and welcoming access to the outdoors for healthful, outdoor physical activity; and while sustaining our lands, waters and wildlife for current and future generations, drive broad-based economic and quality-of-life benefits to people and communities,” according to the draft plan.

Pepin said the department received public input first through a statewide survey, followed by meetings and presentations, and now with public input on the draft document. The statewide survey was conducted with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other partners, officials said.

Most Michiganians had participated in some type of outdoor recreation within the past year and reported it allowed them to be closer to nature, exercise, enjoy mental health benefits and shake up their normal routines, according to the survey.

But the state's Black residents and those who live in Metro Detroit were less likely to participate because of factors including income, accessibility, age and health. People who live in densely populated areas also were considerably less satisfied with the availability and quality of recreation close to home.

"There is an opportunity for the DNR and local communities to improve both the availability and quality of recreation locations in and around urban communities," the draft report states.

Collaborating with the transportation sector and public health agencies could help with that goal, the DNR said.

Other barriers that survey respondents said limited their participation in outdoor activities included: a lack of time, crowds, poorly maintained areas, financial issues, safety concerns and a lack of opportunities.

The survey also shows the top three recreation activities: walking on streets or sidewalks, visiting beaches but not swimming and walking on local unpaved trails or paths.

These were the top reasons the respondents said they participated in outdoor recreation:

94% said they wanted to study nature.

93% said it was to feel better mentally and emotionally.

89% said it was to take time away from work and life routines.

82% said for exercise and being physically challenged.

The DNR has been compiling information for several months about the state’s system of federal, state and local recreation resources. The five-year plan is required to access some federal grants.

The plan includes information broken down by region. The state's outdoor recreation system provides a total net economic value of $165 billion.

Once the public comment period closes, Pepin said the responses will be analyzed. The plan could be amended to incorporate the findings before the plan is submitted to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service by Dec. 31. The plan will be put into effect in early 2023, officials said.

The plan can be reviewed on the DNR's web site. Comments can be sent to DNR-SCORP@Michigan.gov no later than Dec. 1. People interested in providing comment on the 2023-27 recreation plan have until Dec. 1.

Staff Writer Carol Thompson contributed.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN