Monroe man critical after motorcycle crash on closed I-75 overpass

A 59-year-old Monroe man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle Monday on a bridge that was closed for construction, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Kory Goss was operating a 1980 Suzuki motorcycle and traveling west on the Nadeau Road over Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township when he lost control of the machine. The overpass is under construction and had multiple barricades as well well as "Road Closed" signs warning that the bridge was not accessible, officials said.

Goss was separated from the motorcycle and he came to rest in Nadeau Road's westbound lane near the I-75 exit ramp. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash and medics took Goss to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation but officials said speed and alcohol were not factors.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the sheriff's office at (734) 240-7557 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

