National Weather Service issues wind advisory for southeast Michigan

A wind advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan, with wind gusts up to 45 mph, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday.

Between 4 and 6 a.m., a strong cold front will push across the region, the weather service said. At the same time, periods of wind gusts up to 45 mph are likely. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected to persist through the early afternoon and evening hours.

Potential impacts include difficult driving conditions, isolated/scattered power outages, tree damage and unsecured objects blown around, according to the weather service.

Michigan State Police cautioned that a wind advisory brings the possibility of power outages.

"With that in mind stay away from down power lines and if you are driving and see a darkened intersection remember it is a four way stop regardless if traffic is present," MSP tweeted Tuesday.

High winds knocked out power to thousands of residents earlier this month.