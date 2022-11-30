Flags lowered to half-staff in Michigan in honor of Oxford victims

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags at the Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting one year ago Tuesday.

"It’s been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever," Whitmer said in a news release. "One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe."

Whitmer encouraged schools, businesses, residents, local governments and other organizations across the state to lower their flags to half-staff as well.

"My family, and the entire state of Michigan, was shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy in Oxford last November," Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist said in the news release.

On Nov. 30 last year, four students — Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling ― were killed during Michigan's deadliest school shooting to date at Oxford High School. Seven others were injured and 1,650 students and dozens of staff were present in the school as the shooter carried out his rampage.

One year later the families and friends of the victims are still navigating life without the four children who lost their lives. Survivors of the shooting, like 16-year-old Keegan Gregory, and their families are also trying to heal.

"On behalf of the state of Michigan, Governor Whitmer and I send our love to the families of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin. We must honor their memory by doing everything that we can to keep all Michiganders safe from harm and supported in every community.”

Flags will be raised to full staff again on Thursday, Dec. 1.

hmackay@detroitnews.com