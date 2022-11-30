Researchers and activists kick off effort to evaluate cancer incidence, link to Flint water crisis

Flint — More than two dozen cancer researchers from across the state and country convened in downtown Flint this week for a meeting with community organizers and public health leaders as part of an effort to determine whether the water crisis has had an impact on cancer rates or severity in the city.

Experts from a range of entities including University of Michigan, the Karmanos Cancer Center, the state health department, and the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry shared their insights on community cancer surveillance and conducting environmental studies. They talked through the kind of scientific questions a cancer study in Flint would seek to answer and how they could develop a program that would be inclusive for residents.

The day-long informational and planning session, which took place at Michigan State University’s Flint campus, marked the kickoff of the Flint Community Cancer Consortium, a community-driven effort that has grown out of a years-long push by activists and residents to bring attention to cancer concerns, which arose after a botched municipal water supply switch tainted the city’s drinking water with lead and other contaminants, and to investigate whether there is a cancer cluster in the city.

“I am ecstatic, words can’t even explain how I’m feeling right now to see all of you and be amongst all of you,” said community activist Arthur Woodson, who has been vocal about the concerns among residents and spent years advocating for more attention on the issue.

“I feel so privileged to be able to speak with you and share the history of what’s been going on.”

Opening the conversation on Tuesday morning, Dr. Jennifer Edwards-Johnson, a Flint-based assistant professor of family medicine at MSU, explained how the cancer consortium grew out of Woodson’s activism and a series of conversations aimed at figuring out what a cancer cluster study could look like.

Those conversations, she said, coalesced “to really bring us together and think about cancer incidence and what that might look like and what we need to study and the questions we should be asking.”

“And really that’s sort of what we’re charged with here is to ask those questions,” she explained.

The goal of the planning meeting on Tuesday was to bring together experts who could share their experience with cancer studies, provide insight for how this kind of work is done and help discuss a potential road map for a cancer study in Flint. The next step will be to develop both a study proposal and a plan for ensuring community engagement in the process, then they will need to seek out funding and resources for the project.

Support from the event came from the National Minority Quality Forum, a nonprofit research and advocacy group that got involved in the cancer study efforts in recent months.

“We’ve heard from the community and we’ve been listening for a number of months now and are interested in bringing legitimacy back to the public health crises that exist in Flint, Michigan,” said Kristen Hobbs, a project manager at NQMF’s Center for Sustainable Health Care Quality and Equity.

“We will be working with the (Flint Community Cancer Consortium) to bring to bear the study that will hopefully bring that cancer cluster designation.”

Woodson and others have pushed to get attention on the issue since the early days of the water crisis, after the city’s water exceeded federal regulatory limits for total trihalomethanes.

Total trihalomethanes, or TTHMs, are a disinfection byproduct that can form out of a reaction between organic material in the water and chlorine. High-level or protracted exposures have been linked to increased cancer risk, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In an effort to get attention and support for a cancer study in Flint, Woodson relentlessly sought out local, state and federal officials for help. Eventually, he connected with epidemiologist Debra Furr-Holden, who joined Michigan State University’s Flint Center of Health Equity Solutions in 2016.

Like Woodson, Furr-Holden had noticed Flint residents dying of seemingly aggressive cancers that appeared to progress rapidly. Working with people like MSU public health professor Heatherlun Uphold, who also lives in Flint, and Kayleigh Blaney, the deputy health officers at the Genesee County Health Department, they started developing a community-driven partnership that would bring together academics and public health experts to study cancer among Flint's current and former residents. Earlier this year, The Detroit News covered these efforts.

This spring, their efforts got a boost from local officials, with the Genesee County Commission and Flint City Council both passing resolutions calling for a cancer cluster study. They also got support from the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative.

During the 2020 presidential election, Woodson managed to get a few minutes to speak with then-vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris during a campaign stop in Flint. The two spoke about the cancer concerns and the support they needed for a community study.

Once in office, Harris helped connect the group to the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. While the Cancer Moonshot staff is not a part of the day-to-day cancer study efforts, they have kept in touch with the group and helped offer guidance on broader aspects along the way.

“Vice President Harris made a promise when she was running that she would not forget about Flint. Well, she didn’t,” Woodson wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday expressing his gratitude to the people who had supported them.

After receiving support from the National Minority Quality Forum this summer, the group was able to kick-start the Flint Community Cancer Consortium and begin the process of planning and designing a study to evaluate cancer incidence and experience in the city.

With the Flint Community Cancer Consortium coming to fruition as a result of residents’ concerns and Woodson’s activism, the conversations on Tuesday provided a stark contrast to the handling of the water crisis, which often left Flint residents on the outside of the conversation.

It also showed ways in which local public health officials and experts have worked to develop relationships with community members. Since the water crisis, a number of public health-focused community communication groups have developed, including a weekly webinar where residents are able to engage directly with experts in medicine and science about the water crisis.

“I think that's really been helpful because collectively we do work with community, but also individually we do work with community,” said Uphold. “And that has really informed, I think the relationships that undergird this [Flint Community Cancer Consortium] meeting, but also will help identify the methods and the strategies that we use to share this information.”