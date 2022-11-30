Runaway emus: 6 corralled in Kalamazoo Co.

Luckily birds of a feather flock together.

A half-dozen emus who were on the loose Wednesday morning in Kalamazoo County have been rounded up, officials said.

The large flightless birds were running amok in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook page. The township is about seven minutes from Kalamazoo and about 147 miles west of Detroit.

Authorities warned motorists to use caution when traveling in the area in the post. It also said "Never a dull day."

It said the animals had been secured by 10:40 a.m. and the scene was cleared. Officials also said deputies located the emus' owner.

