Lansing area priest charged with embezzling $830,000 from 3 elderly priests

A priest and former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been charged with embezzling about $830,000 from three elderly priests who lived at the retreat center, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

The Rev. David Rosenberg, 70, allegedly embezzled the money from 2018 to 2020 from three retired priests who were living in apartments on the grounds of the retreat center, according to the AG's press release. Two of the priests are dead and one still lives there.

Rosenberg allegedly used the money to fund his charitable foundation, FaithFirst, formerly known as the Rosenberg Family Corporation, according to the press release.

Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday and charged with:

Three counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more from a vulnerable adult

Uttering and publishing

Larceny over $20,000

Perjury

False pretenses over $100,000

If convicted, Rosenberg faces up to 20 years in prison.

Rosenberg's attorney, Dustyn Coontz, was not immediately available for comment.

