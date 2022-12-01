Monroe middle school closed after bomb threat

Monroe Middle School is closed Thursday, one day after a bomb threat was discovered, officials said.

Andrew Shaw, interim superintendent of Monroe Public Schools, told parents in a letter posted on the district's Facebook page that classes at the middle school would be canceled for the day. Staff is scheduled to meet, debrief and prepare for students when they return to school Friday.

He said authorities swept the school with bomb-detecting dogs Wednesday and no explosive devices were found. "Law enforcement does not believe there is any credible threat to students and staff," Shaw's letter said.

Earlier Wednesday, the district said a middle school student found the bomb threat on a note in a bathroom and turned it in to staff. The school was placed on a brief lockdown before students and staff were evacuated, officials said.

Last month, a conversation about guns overheard by a student prompted Monroe Middle School to be locked down. Police investigated but found no threat.

Threats against schools have surged since the mass shooting at Oxford High School a year ago.

