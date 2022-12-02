Three Grand Rapids cops on leave after fatal shooting of murder suspect

Three Grand Rapids police officers have been placed on leave following the fatal shooting of a murder suspect Thursday, department officials said.

The officers will remain on leave until the Michigan State Police completes an investigation into the shooting and the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office officially declares the cause of the man's death.

Authorities said the shooting happened just before noon Thursday.

According to a preliminary investigation, police were following up on a tip about a homicide suspect. As they approached the home in the area of Jefferson Avenue SE and Labelle Street SE where the suspect was reported to be, the suspect exited the residence and fired shots at the officers.

Investigators said three officers who were on the scene returned fire as the suspect ran and continued shooting at police.

They said the suspect went down in the 1400 block of Cass Avenue SE. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said it is not clear if the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was struck by a police round.

The department immediately contacted the state police to begin an investigation, according to the city's policy.

Anyone with information about or video of the incident should call the Michigan State Police at (616) 866-6666 or submit anonymous tips with Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

