Student accused of making fake bomb threat against Monroe Middle School

A 13-year-old girl is accused of making the false bomb threat that prompted officials to cancel classes at Monroe Middle School Thursday, officials said.

Police said the girl was identified as a suspect after an investigation that determined the threat was a hoax. The girl later admitted to police that she was behind the threat, writing the threatening note allegedly found in a bathroom and delivering it to school officials, they said.

Investigators said they have submitted their findings to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges, if any, against the girl.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Monroe Middle School student at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday brought a note that she said she found in a bathroom to the office. The note said there was a bomb in the school and it was going to detonate.

School staff evacuated the building and directed students to a safe location. No injuries were reported.

Police searched the building and no explosives were found.

Later Wednesday, Andrew Shaw, interim superintendent of Monroe Public Schools, told parents in a letter posted on the district's Facebook page that classes on Thursday at the middle school would be canceled.

