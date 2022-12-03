Wind advisory for Michigan on Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for much of Michigan.

West winds of 20-25 miles per hour are expected with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour in southeast Michigan. In portions of eastern Upper and northern Lower Michigan, winds are expected at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Peak winds are expected between 5-9 a.m. Saturday in southeast Michigan.

In Grand Rapids and portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan, a wind advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday, with gusts from 40-50 mph, the weather service said. The highest gusts are expected between 4-9 a.m. Saturday.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the weather service said in its advisory. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

The weather service recommended securing outdoor objects and using extra caution while driving.

In southeast Michigan, low level moisture will build with "pockets" of light showers in advance of a cold front expected to move through Saturday morning.

"The front will be marked by a wind shift to the west and a rapid increase in winds ..." the weather service said. West winds will remain gusty "with a gradual decline in magnitude into the afternoon."

Temperatures in Metro Detroit are expected to reach only 43 with partly sunny skies with temperatures falling to 31 by 5 p.m. A low of 24 is expected.

Sunday could reach 39 degrees with a low of 26.