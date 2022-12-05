Gas prices continue to fall in Michigan, down 20 cents since last week

Gas prices continue to fall in the Great Lakes state, dropping by 20 cents since last week and bringing Michigan's average price to $3.44.

Prices have fallen nearly 80 cents since November, but they're still 18 cents more than December 2021, according to AAA. The auto club group attributes the lower pump prices to an increase in supply and a steady demand.

"Michigan gas prices continue to fall with motorists now paying almost 80 cents less than this time last month," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson, said in a release Monday. "As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through this week."

In Metro Detroit, the current average is $3.29, but some gas stations are charging less than $3 a gallon for regular unleaded gas. Gas Buddy records pump prices as low as $2.69 at Mobil in Highland, $2.75 at a BP station in Dearborn and $2.77 at Citgo in Dearborn on Monday morning.

This week's average also is about 17 cents less than last week’s average for Metro Detroit and 3 cents lessthan this same time last year.

On a state level, Michiganians are paying an average of $51 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is close to November 2021's price. The auto group rated Michigan No. 9 in a list of states with the largest decrease in weekly gas prices.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices in Jackson ($3.64), Traverse City ($3.64) and Grand Rapids ($3.61).

The least expensive prices are in Metro Detroit ($3.29), Lansing ($3.40) and Flint ($3.44).