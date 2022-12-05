Grand Rapids cops not near murder suspect when he was shot, chief says

Grand Rapids police officers involved in a gunfight last week with a murder suspect were not in the man's vicinity when he died of a single gunshot, according to the police chief.

Autopsy results for Patrick Jones, 30, show he died from a single gunshot wound to the head, said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom in a statement Friday.

“No officers were in Jones’ immediate vicinity nor had discharged their weapons at the time a single gunshot was heard,” the chief said.

Authorities said last week that Jones, who was wanted for the Oct. 11, 2022 murder of Tamiqua Wright, was killed in an incident that began before noon Thursday.

According to a preliminary investigation, police were following up on a tip about a homicide suspect. As they approached a home in the area of Jefferson Avenue SE and Labelle Street SE where the suspect was reported to be, the suspect exited the residence and fired shots at the officers.

Investigators initially said three officers who were at the scene returned fire as the suspect ran and continued shooting at police.

However, Winstrom said in a statement Friday that two officers discharged their weapons during the incident; an officer driving the patrol vehicle that was fired upon did not. He said the officers involved in this incident are on paid administrative leave.

The Michigan State Police continues to investigate the incident according to the city of Grand Rapids’ policy.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Michigan State Police at (616) 866-6666 or submit tips via Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

