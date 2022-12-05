Man dies after driving into St. Clair River, sheriff says

A 34-year-old man died Saturday after driving his car off of the ramp at the Harsens Island ferry and into the St. Clair River, officials said.

The incident happened early Saturday morning, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Clay Township police at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday requested assistance from the sheriff's Dive Team after responding to a report that a 2014 Audi A6 had driven off the ramp and into the river's North Channel.

The sheriff's dive team immediately arrived at the location and extricated the vehicle's driver, a man, from the submerged vehicle, officials said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said the dive team also removed the vehicle from the channel.

