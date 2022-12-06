Michigan health care leaders urge more state aid amid staff shortage

Hospitals across Michigan have lost 1,700 staffed beds since 2020 in large part due to economic and staffing challenges, state healthcare leaders said at a Tuesday press conference.

Hospitals and health systems throughout the state are challenged today as they have never been challenged before, Michigan Health and Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters said.

"While there may be a perception that the pandemic of COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror and that all as well, I can tell you most assuredly that is not the case," Peters said. "We have hospitals ... who are confronted with very severe financial challenges that are driven by a number of elements. Certainly increased costs in the supply chain. But more significantly than that increased staffing costs and staffing challenges that threaten the viability of our capacity to provide access to care for all Michiganders."

The chairman of the board of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, Anthony Denton, described the current situation as a "tsunami."

"We've all experienced workforce supply capacity constraints, with the inflationary pressures of wages, supplies, pharmaceuticals, that we've had to absorb with little to no ability to offset the price increases," said Denton, who also is senior vice president and chief operating officer the University of Michigan Health system.

Hospitals require money in the short term to support frontline caregivers right now and to create a pipeline for long-term healthcare staffing in the future, Peters said. He didn't indicate a specific amount the industry is seeking.

The hospital industry's request for millions of dollars more in subsidies faces uncertain prospects in the Michigan Legislature, where Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has indicated lawmakers are unlikely to vote on such fudning during the lame-duck session that is set to end as early as Wednesday.

Shirkey suggested Democrats could appropriate the money early next year when they're in control of the Legislature.

“I don’t think it makes a big difference between doing something like that in December and February,” Shirkey told a Jackson TV station.

Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, has said no decision had been made on the funding.

The results of an under-staffed and under-funded health care system in Michigan could be detrimental to the state and its economic viability, Peters said.

When companies are choosing a new site for business they look into the scope of available healthcare services in the area, said Susan Smith, executive director of the Economic Development Partnership at Hillsdale County.

"Employers know that health care services are vital for employee attraction and especially when you're trying to attract talent from an urban or suburban area to a rural area," Smith said. "Without access to health care services to support our communities, ranging from obstetrical units to trauma centers, we cannot remain economically competitive. We can't attract and retain talent."

According to the Michigan Health and Hospital Association's most recent report on the economic impact of health care, local hospitals are often the largest employers in their communities. The healthcare industry provided nearly 572,000 direct jobs in Michigan in 2020, the report said.

More spending on health care education and current health care employees is needed to meet the workforce demands, Denton said.

"We'll still be working in partnership with educational institutions to try to address the workforce challenge to create pipelines for future professionals, understanding that it takes a lot longer to replace than it is for those who decide to leave," Denton said. "So we're continuing to try to maintain our staff who remain. They've been survivors and certainly heroes all along the way."

Dan Hurley, executive officer of the Michigan Association State Universities, backed the idea.

"It is absolutely essential that state governments fully harness the capabilities of our hospitals or healthcare organizations and our colleges and universities to make sure that we have an adequate healthcare talent pipeline," Hurley said.

Hurley suggested reintroducing Senate bills 998 and 999, which would provide tax incentives to individuals who supervise nurses, physician's assistants and other medical professionals that are in clinical rotation.

In 2022, the state Legislature allocated $300 million to hospitals and health care providers.

"While we certainly appreciate that funding, it was critically necessary to keep the doors open and maintain access to care and was really focused on keeping those frontline health care workers that we had on staff from leaving," Peters said.

JJ Hodshire, president and chief executive officer of Hillsdale hospital, said that over 100 hospitals have closed across the U.S. in the last decade and nearly 400 are at risk of closing in the next two years, most of them rural hospitals like Hillsdale's.

"This resurgence of an idea that a hospital has to close is very unsettling for communities like ours," Hodshire said. "The impact of closure is a serious public health emergency in many communities, requiring our patients to drive 20, 30, 40 (miles), even greater distances to receive care."

Hillsdale hospital is operating at a zero profit margin and the already short staff has been working overtime to provide clinical care, Hodshire said.

"There is mounting pressure right now upon hospitals like ours to face potential closures, layoffs and other significant challenges. ... The cost of supplies, contract labor ..., contracts to recruit rural providers are all increasing exponentially," Hodshire said. "We either shut down essential services or we obtain the funding necessary to grow our hospitals."

Hospitals need the support of legislators in Lansing and Washington, D.C., to continue to provide essential care, Hodshire said.

Rudolph Valentini, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital of Michigan and group chief medical officer at Detroit Medical Center, said pediatric hospitals have been particularly burdened by respiratory virus cases during the last six weeks. One of the greatest challenges is the staffing crisis, Valentini said.

"RSV has been like never before," Valentini said.

Valentini works as a pediatric nephrologist at the Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit and said the hospital has had to board pediatric admissions in the Emergency Department because there are no available staffed beds elsewhere. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, pediatric hospitals were able to admit adult patients when adult hospitals became overcrowded, he said.

"We have ICU patients in our emergency department that can't get up to our ICU," Valentini said. "Many of our adult hospitals are also strapped for staffing..., so we no longer can rely upon our adult colleagues to help support our pediatric needs during this crisis."

Valentini is worried that an influenza surge will strain hospitals even more and hit elderly adult populations particularly hard. He encouraged everyone who is eligible, which is everyone age 6 months and older, to get vaccinated for the flu.

