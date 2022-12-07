Sunday police incident delayed Amtrak train near Ann Arbor

The Detroit News

A police incident over the weekend resulted in an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Pontiac being delayed for hours Monday, according to officials.

An Amtrak spokesman said the incident happened near Ann Arbor and involved a trespasser.

"We had to terminate the train there," he said. "Passengers had to be bused. Under company policy, crews have the ability to take themselves and trains out of service and that's what they did."

On Monday, the company announced via Twitter that its Wolverine Train 354 was delayed east of Jackson for more than four hours. It said the train would end its run in Ann Arbor and that alternate transportation would be provided.

It also said the same incident delayed its Wolverine Train 351 from departing its station in Pontiac. That train was delayed about two hours and 25 minutes.