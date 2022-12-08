Melvindale man freed from Saudi prison, attorney says

A Yemeni American living in Melvindale has been freed from a notorious Saudi Arabian prison where he been held since early November, his attorney said.

Mohamed Salem, 63, was expected to arrive in Detroit late Wednesday or early Thursday after being released by Saudi officials within the past 24 hours, said Abdallah Moughni, the Dearborn attorney who helped organize the campaign to free Salem.

“We spoke briefly on the phone,” Moughni said. “He was in tears. He kept singing praises how America is the greatest country.”

Salem held been held in Saudi Arabia since Nov. 1, where he was detained after allegedly making a disparaging remark about the country, according to family accounts told to Moughni.

Salem, who immigrated to the United States from Yemen in 1989, had been on a pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest site in Islam, with two of his sons. While waiting in a line near the cube-shape Kaaba, Salem was asked to change lines. Salem had wanted to stay with his sons but a security guard yelled and separated them, relatives told Moughni.

That’s when two men approached an agitated Salem and told him they were from Libya and asked what was happening. Salem apparently said he would burn down the country if it weren’t for the religious sites. The men were believed to be undercover Saudia agents.

Salem was being held in Dhahban Central Prison, a maximum security facility facing allegations of torture and known to house terrorists in Saudi Arabia. Moughni said he and Salem’s family decided to act quickly by contacting the U.S. State Department, National Security Council, and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich. and U.S. Rep Tlaib D-Detroit, all of whom lobbied for his release. The family also decided to tell the story to the media.

“We put the petal-to-the-metal,” Moughni said, mainly because they had heard of cases of people detained by Saudi officials being kept for months or who continue to be imprisoned.

The strategy apparently worked because Salem told the attorney his conditions at the prison improved days before his unexpected release.

He was never charged with an offense, Moughni said.