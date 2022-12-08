UM's Michigan Medicine to acquire Sparrow Health in latest hospital system merger

The University of Michigan's Michigan Medicine will acquire Lansing-based Sparrow Health System, the UM Board of Regents announced Thursday.

"This definitive agreement is transformational for Michigan Medicine, and by extension, the University of Michigan," President Santa Ono said.

The agreement will build Michigan Medicine's statewide network and offer medical services to patients who live in the Lansing area, Ono said. UM Health will become the sole corporate member of Sparrow to form an integrated health system.

Michigan Medicine will also be making an $8 million investment over the next eight years into Sparrow Health Systems, Sparrow CEO James Dover said.

The acquisition will allow Sparrow to continue to support community-based medical care and to join forces with UM to form a statewide care system, Dover said.

Patients will have better local access to broader specialists and Sparrow caregivers will be able to work with UM physicians on research, Dover said. This means fewer patients will have to drive to Ann Arbor to receive care, he said.

Dover said there ultimately will be a name change for Sparrow further down the road, but the current governance, leadership and operations will all continue to be handled locally, with the added benefit of being a part of a statewide system. Sparrow has many existing partnerships with Michigan State University medical students, and those will not be impacted, Dover said.

Marschall Runge, executive vice president for medical affairs and dean of UM's medical school, and Executive Vice President Geoffrey Chatas wrote in an action request to the Board of Regents that this acquisition will extend the educational and research capabilities of UM

“Together, the parties seek to create a statewide UM Health system that is the leading health system in the state with respect to quality, service, and clinical care," Runge and Chatas wrote. “The benefits to the parties’ respective communities will be tangible through enhanced access to care, improved quality, and brand recognition.”

Michigan Medicine and Sparrow signed an affiliation agreement in March 2019, which allowed them to partner to cover pediatric care at Sparrow’s Children’s Center in Lansing. It also bought a 25% interest in Sparrow’s health plan, Physicians Health, in 2019.

The Sparrow board voted to approve the acquisition Nov. 28, Dover said, but the agreement was made effective Thursday after the UM regents voted to approve it. The agreement is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

LaKeeya Tucker, medical chief of staff for Sparrow Hospital, said in a press release that she is excited about working with UM physicians to improve access to healthcare throughout the region.

“We are doing something special here by combining the community care and know-how that Sparrow has long been known for with the clinical expertise and commitment of U-M Health,” Tucker said.

Sparrow Health has seven hospitals in the Lansing area, including its flagship hospital just east of downtown Lansing, as well as a network of medical providers in mid-Michigan.

The merger promises to benefit both health systems, said Minneapolis-based analyst Allan Baumgarten, who has followed Michigan hospital systems for decades.

Michigan Medicine’s purchase continues the trend of hospital consolidation in Michigan following the merger of the west Michigan Spectrum and Metro Detroit Beaumont health systems into Corewell Health, Baumgarten said. The merger created the state's largest health care system.

Michigan Medicine's network of hospitals include its University of Michigan Medical Center flagship hospital in Ann Arbor, C.S. Mott Children's and its Metro Health hospitals and outpatient medical facilities in the Grand Rapids area.

The Sparrow addition doesn’t seem to be in reaction to the Spectrum-Beaumont merger, but allows Michigan Medicine to add a health system that will feed “patients to its specialists in Ann Arbor (in addition to Grand Rapids and Jackson),” Baumgarten wrote in a Thursday email.

Sparrow has been struggling financially, has been facing more vigorous competition from the new McLaren hospital in town and “needed to partner with a larger system for an infusion of capital and to get more specialists practicing there,” he said.

kberg@detroitnews.com