New UM hospital to be named after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn

A $920 million, 690,000-square-foot hospital being built on the University of Michigan medical campus in Ann Arbor will be called the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion after couple donated $50 million, one of the largest gifts to health system, the university said Thursday.The hospital is slated to open in fall 2025.

“This hospital is so important to the legacy of Betty and Dan Kahn and their focus on improving lives through advancements in health and science,” said Larry Wolfe, president and trustee of the foundation and son-in-law of the Kahns, in a written statement provided by UM.The new hospital will allow for the relocation of beds currently in semi-private rooms at University Hospital. A total of 154 beds will be added to the medical campus in Ann Arbor.

“By relieving high capacity at University Hospital and having more ICU-capable beds, the facility will improve the patient experience for so many,” said Dr. Marschall Runge, CEO of Michigan Medicine. “This will be yet another distinction that strengthens our academic medical center.”

The Kahn Foundation has a near-20-year history of giving to the university, according to a news release. It has supported cardiovascular research and care at Michigan Medicine, with gifts in 2009 and 2004.

“Patients and families who come to Michigan Medicine see their lives changed,” said UM President Santa J. Ono. “We are deeply grateful to the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation for its extraordinary generosity, which will enable us to further develop and advance the highly specialized care, innovative research and comprehensive medical training that make our health system so exceptional.”

The auditorium at UM’s A. Alfred Taubman Biomedical Science Research Building and the Patient and Family Reception Area at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are named in the Kahns’ honor.The new hospital is being constructed next to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, and the two are to be linked with bridge and tunnel connections.

“With the Pavilion, Michigan will have one of the most state-of-the-art hospitals in the country — that also demonstrates environmental and social responsibility,” said Dr. David Miller, president of UM Health.

The news of the donation came the same day the board of regents announced the university would acquire Lansing-based Sparrow Health System, the latest merger in hospital system consolidation in the state.