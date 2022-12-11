Michigan Marvels: Winter at Tahquamenon Falls State Park

Autumn at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a much herald yearly event. And with good reason. The colorful trees paint a pallet of color so rich it drives tourists from all over the world to come and visit.

But an argument can be made that the camera-toting leaf peepers are early, thus missing the main event. Winter at the falls is a beautifully monochromatic tug-of-war between Mother Nature's desire to freeze everything in place, living or otherwise, and the Tahquamenon River's desire to keep moving downstream. And with plenty of fresh snow covering the trees and ground, it's more than fitting that the park boasts a Paradise address.

But a visit here in the dead of winter is not easy, to say the least. Crossing over the Mackinac Bridge takes one into a land meant for 4x4's and snow machines. It's cold, remote, and the tourists here have traded their swimsuits for snowsuits (beware of snow machines crossing the road like deer in rut).

Walking the one-third mile trail towards the viewing area of the Upper Falls, the hush of winter only intensifies the sound of water falling over the 50-foot drop that is the Upper Falls. A short walk further leads to a set of 94 steps taking visitors down for a close up look where water careens over the falls at a maximum speed of nearly 50,000 gallons per second - powerful enough to keep the Upper Falls from freezing over, and powerful enough to keep the tourists pouring in.