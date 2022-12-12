Michigan gas prices fall 20 cents for second week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices fell 20 cents for another consecutive week, according to AAA.

The state's average price of regular unleaded gasoline is down 20 cents this week compared with last week and drivers are paying an average of $3.24 per gallon. The price is also 85 cents less than the same time last month but four cents more than last year.

The drop comes after they fell two dimes last week.

"Michigan motorists have seen gas prices steadily decline for the past five weeks with some metro areas seeing prices even lower than this time last year," Adrienne Woodland, a AAA spokeswoman said Monday in a statement. "As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through this week."

The fall in gas prices comes as millions are gearing up to travel during the holidays. AAA forecasts more than 3.5 million Michiganians will travel for year-end holidays, up 3% over last year. The majority of those, or 3.2 million, will be traveling by car.

In Metro Detroit, the average daily price per gallon is also down to $3.10 per gallon, about 19 cents less than last week’s average and 19 cents less than the same week last year.

AAA said the most expensive gas can be found in Traverse City at $3.53 a gallon, Jackson at $3.44 per gallon, and Grand Rapids at $3.43 a gallon. The cheapest is in Metro Detroit, Lansing at $3.16, and Flint at $3.21.

Nationally, motorists are paying an average of $3.28 per gallon of gasoline.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez