Police: Lansing Twp. youth sports official facing more sexual assault charges

New charges have been filed against longtime mid-Michigan high school sports official Gerald Sutter for criminal sexual conduct and interfering with a police investigation.

Sutter, 70, a well-known multi-sport officiant of 50 years, is facing an investigation into reports of criminal sexual conduct over the course of his career in youth sports.

The first charges against Sutter were brought in October after a male victim came forward and said the school sports official had sexually assaulted him starting when he was 16 years old from 2019-2021 in Sutter's home in Lansing Township.

The Ingham County Sherriff's Office investigated the report and executed a search warrant that the department said found evidence that leads authorities to believe there could be numerous other victims spanning decades.

Sutter was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is being held in Ingham County Jail without bond.

Up until this year, Sutter had been involved in different high school sports in the Michigan High School Athletic Association, as well as homeschool sports.

Sutter was arraigned on new charges Friday, stemming from reports that Sutter assaulted a 5-year-old boy who was a neighbor in 2014; Sutter babysat the boy for about a year, and he offered "financial assistance" to the family of the child if they agreed to not "cooperate with police," according to a news release from Lansing Township police and court records.

Lansing Township Police Detective Randy Volosky, who is the detective in the case, said the parents of the boy reported to police in 2015 that Sutter assaulted their son, but records show the family lost contact with law enforcement and the case went cold.

Now that law enforcement throughout Ingham County is investigating Sutter, police were able to get into contact with the family and reopen the case using the original evidence and interviews, Volosky said.

In this new case, Sutter is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 and interfering with a police investigation.

Law enforcement has received dozens of calls about Sutter, some coming from parents who say Sutter had requested repeatedly to have time alone with their children, Volosky said. Calls have come from people who knew him from church and sports.

"He's had that access for decades," Volosky said. "This is definitely the type of crime where somebody may even wonder if they were a victim ... and we'd be glad to help anybody through that. It's not just us, we have a lot of resources we can connect people with."

Individuals with information on Sutter are encouraged to call the Lansing Township Police hotline at 517-676-8440, Volosky said. But even if they don't want be involved in the criminal case, individuals are encouraged to call to get connected with victim welfare and health resources.

Reports of abuse could go back decades and stigma around sexual assault often keeps victims from coming forward, but Volosky said hopefully now that charges have been filed in the two cases, victims will find strength in numbers to come forward with their stories.

"We absolutely hope this would encourage them to share their story, whatever it may be," Volosky said. "Even if they're not sure that whether or not they were a victim of a crime, if they're confused by it, we absolutely hope they're willing to reach out and discuss it with us."

