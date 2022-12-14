Feds accuse N. Mich. man of making, selling machine guns, silencers

A northern Michigan man who bragged about selling homemade machine guns and silencers to local motorcycle gangs faces up to five years in prison after he sold one of his guns to a government informant, according to federal court documents.

Jason William Myers, 53, of Rose City, is accused of modifying AR rifles to make them fully automatic and selling a machine gun to a confidential informant in early October, according to a criminal complaint filed month by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit. Myers also is accused of selling and using methamphetamine.

The ATF's complaint said Myers "bragged about supplying the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and the Avengers in Flint with firearms, including machine guns and silencers" and has sold weapons to one of the agency's confidential informants.

Myers allegedly told the informant that he "makes fully automatic machine guns out of AR rifle builds and full-auto pistol builds." Officials said he told the informant that he also makes silencers. In the complaint, they said Myers told the informant that he sold firearms to the Avengers' leader, a man law enforcement agencies known as "Frankenstein."

Investigators said Myers sold a machine gun to the informant in front of an undercover ATF agent on Oct. 4, 2022, at Myers' home. The price was $1,100.

ATF agents said in the complaint they seek to charge Myers with dealing firearms without a license and violating the federal Gun Control Act. The penalty is up to five years in prison.

