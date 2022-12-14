Man with filed teeth accused of holding woman captive for weeks in Genesee Co.

A 36-year-old man is facing charges in connection with allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for weeks and engaging in human trafficking, the Genesee County Sheriff announced Wednesday.

The suspect, Michael Anthony Barajas, was arrested soon after the 20-year-old victim alerted staff at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where she underwent emergency treatment on Dec. 8, Sheriff Chris Swanson said in a video message posted on Facebook.

The woman reported she had been held in a home since Thanksgiving, when Barajas spotted her walking days after she had been kicked out of another residence, the sheriff said.

Barajas offered her food and shelter, which the woman accepted, and drove to a house. But as soon as they entered, he allegedly locked her inside a room and tied the woman to a bed, Swanson said.

"This guy used the opportunity to not only sexually assault but have people come over and traffic her as she was tied forcibly to the bed while they assaulted her," the sheriff said.

The victim tried twice to escape the house, which had windows nailed shut, but was dragged back each time, Swanson reported.

The woman told authorities Barajas, whose teeth are filed to points, forced her to write a letter calling him "Daddy" and "threatened that if she didn't do everything that he told her to do, that he would bite her neck and rip out her throat," Swanson said. "... This guy ― he's a monster."

She was only freed after being rushed to Hurley and is now "being well cared for," Swanson said.

Sheriff's officials and the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST, found Barajas and raided his home.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton authorized charges. Barajas was arraigned this week in 67th District Court in Flint on seven felony counts, including kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, human trafficking and assault with a dangerous weapon, records show.

Bond was set at $35,000 on each charge, according to the court filing.

Barajas remained jailed Wednesday and the case remained under investigation, Swanson said.

Anyone with information on Barajas' associates is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (810) 257-3422.