Michigan AG appeals parole decision for man in '90s kidnap/sex assault case

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday she has filed an appeal opposing the state Parole board's decision to release a man convicted on kidnapping and sex charges in the 1990s.

Floyd Jarvi, 63, pleaded no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery and felony firearm, Nessel's office said in a statement.

He was first charged in 1993, court records show.

Sentenced to 23-60 years in prison, Jarvi became eligible for parole in 2014, according to the release.

The Parole Board denied Jarvi’s parole multiple times before deciding to release him in October, state officials said.

"It is evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to our state," Nessel said Tuesday. "The Parole Board clearly abused its discretion when it decided to parole Jarvi. The facts underlying Jarvi’s convictions which led to his incarceration are horrendous and nightmarish."

Michigan Department of Corrections representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Nessel's appeal was filed with 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County, where the case originated.

Court filings did not list an attorney representing Jarvi.

The MDOC website lists Jarvi as an inmate at the Cooper Street Correctional Facility in Jackson.