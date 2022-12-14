State announces new discrimination charges against Grand Rapids police

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is filing discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department for the second time this year, this time after officers allegedly handcuffed three minors and held them at gunpoint in response to a 911 call, though no crime had been committed.

The charges, which were announced Wednesday, stem from an Aug. 26, 2018 incident. Grand Rapids Police Officers searched, handcuffed and held three boys at gunpoint in response to a 911 call and no allegation of a crime. Complaints were filed on behalf of two of the children who were 11 years old at the time of the incident and allege unequal treatment because of race by the police. All three minors involved were Black, Johnson said.

"Despite their compliance, the boys were held at gunpoint by multiple officers including one using a high-powered rifle," Johnson said. "Each of the three were searched and handcuffed before ultimately being released into the custody of a grandparent who was called to the scene by concerned people in the neighborhood."

Grand Rapids officials said they were aware of Wednesday's announcement.

“We have not yet been served with the charges," said a city spokesperson. "We’ll be reviewing the charges and responding appropriately.”

The charges mark the second round of formal civil right charges that will be filed by the state against the Grand Rapids Police Department. The Department of Civil Rights filed charges in two separate cases in July, both of which allege discrimination and also involve children.

With the 2018 incident, Grand Rapids police were dispatched in response to a 911 call about two children walking near train tracks with what appeared to be a toy gun, Johnson said. Roughly three minutes later the 11-year-old boys and a third boy, who was 17 at the time, were stopped by police half a mile away from the location reported in the 911 call. The police officer and car video show that all three boys complied with orders given, Johnson said.

All of the boys identified themselves as minors and the two 11-year-olds provided police with contact information for a parent, Johnson said. Police still detained and questioned them for 20 minutes without the presence of a guardian, after searching them and finding no weapons or illegal contraband.

"The Grand Rapids police department was unable to show evidence of any white children who were similarly held at gunpoint, handcuffed, searched, placed in a squad car and questioned in response to a 911 call and no allegation of a crime," Johnson said.

No toy gun was found on or near the boys, according to the Michigan Department of Civil Rights investigation.

The charges will be presented to an administrative judge who will make a recommendation on whether discrimination occurred and if potential penalties should be levied. The Department of Civil Rights will follow up with its own hearing, consider the recommendations and make a final determination. The state may order corrective action or monetary damages if they agree discrimination occurred.

The most recent charges reflect two of 28 complaints against the Grand Rapids Police Department that the state is currently investigating. The department recently came under fire for the killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya at a traffic stop and has been the subject of community complaints for several years.

"The community concerns about bias and discriminatory actions on the part of the Grand Rapids Police Department did not begin with the killing of Patrick Lyoya in April," Johnson said. "The Department of Civil Rights recognized in 2019 that alleged instances of bias and discrimination had reached a level of specific concern."

The charges filed against the Grand Rapids Police Department in July are still in the pre-hearing stage in front of an Administrative Judge, said Marcelina Trevino, an attorney with the Department of Civil Rights.

