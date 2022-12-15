Feds charge 11 Michigan men with trafficking, firearms crimes

Eleven men from Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids face charges related to firearms crimes, including converting weapons to make them more lethal, drug trafficking or both, federal officials announced Thursday.

Seven face charges related to the possession and transfer of firearm conversion devices, known as “switches,” which transform semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic machine guns, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said in a statement.

A switch can be installed in seconds and enable a semi-automatic pistol to fire more than 1,000 rounds per minute with a single trigger pull, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

“Today’s action represents a major step forward in our efforts to combat the rise of violent crime in Michigan,” said Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. "The destructive capacity of a firearm equipped with a switch is staggering. These devices are an emerging threat to our communities, our children, our law enforcement officers and anyone who stands in the path of their indiscriminate spray."

Totten announced the charges in a news conference with local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement officials.

The investigation was led by the FBI, teaming with the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team, ATF, Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Benton Township Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians Tribal Police, the Michigan Department of Corrections and United States Postal Inspection Service.

“Fighting violent crime requires approaches tailored to the needs of individual communities," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "That is why our approach to disrupting this conspiracy to distribute firearms, switches and drugs involved the kind of coordination you see here today."

Craig Kailimai, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Detroit Field Division, added: "Conversion devices are not simple firearms parts or metal accessories, as commonly advertised. When a person uses an illegally converted weapon that shoots multiple rounds by a single function, it poses an even more serious threat to public safety. The collaborative effort and commitment between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, our federal, state of Michigan and local partners to investigate and prosecute these cases protects our communities from this violent threat."

Nearly 200 law enforcement officers executed arrest and search warrants Thursday in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph as well as Port St. Lucie, Florida, according to the release.

Five of the 11 suspects were arrested the same day, while five had been in custody on prior charges, authorities said.

Those charged were:

Evorion Anderson, 20, of Benton Harbor for distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Jayvon Anthony, 21, of Benton Harbor for possession or transfer of a machinegun; conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun; felon in possession of a firearm

Earl Austin IV, 21, of Benton Harbor for distribution of methamphetamine; conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; possession or transfer of a machine gun; conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Quincy Bowman, 25, of Benton Harbor for conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Omarion Branch, 19, of Benton Harbor for felon in possession of a firearm

Torez Burnett, 20, of Benton Harbor for conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Nicholas Hallo, 32, of Grand Rapids for felon in possession of a firearm

Demetrius Seuell, 22, of Benton Harbor for possession or transfer of a machine gun and conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Timothy Thomas, 25, of Benton Harbor for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Armando Villanueva, 22, of Grand Rapids for conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Eric Williams, 23, of Grand Rapids for conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun.

Officials continue to search for Williams. He is believed to be in Grand Rapids or Benton Harbor.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at (616) 456-2438.