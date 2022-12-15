Mich. man accused of selling gangs guns indicted

A northern Michigan man who federal authorities said bragged about selling homemade machine guns and silencers to local motorcycle gangs has been indicted, court records show.

A grand jury has charged Jason William Myers, 53, with dealing in firearms without a license, according to a document filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court. He faces up to five years in prison

Between Sept. 22 and Oct. 4, the Rose City man "did willfully engage in the business of dealing firearms, including: rifles, fully automatic rifles, silencers and silencer components," violating federal law, the indictment read.

Authorities allege Myers modified AR rifles to make them fully automatic and selling a machine gun to a confidential informant in early October, according to a criminal complaint the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives filed late last month.

Myers also was accused of selling and using methamphetamine.

The ATF complaint said Myers "bragged about supplying the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and the Avengers in Flint with firearms, including machine guns and silencers" and has sold weapons to a confidential agency informant.

Myers allegedly told the informant that he "makes fully automatic machine guns out of AR rifle builds and full-auto pistol builds." Officials said he told the informant that he also makes silencers. In the complaint, they said Myers told the informant that he sold firearms to the Avengers' leader, a man law enforcement agencies known as "Frankenstein."

Investigators reported Myers sold a machine gun to the informant in front of an undercover ATF agent on Oct. 4 for $1,100.

Myers was arrested Dec. 2 and made his initial appearance in federal court, records show.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered not to leave the Eastern District of Michigan.

A preliminary examination is set for Dec. 22.