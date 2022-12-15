Michigan man gets life for 2019 murder, cannibalism case

Detroit News staff

A Michigan man convicted in the 2019 death of a man whose mutilated body was found at his home was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart of Shiawassee County sentenced Mark Latunski to life in prison without parole for the murder charges and 11 to 120 months for the mutilation of a body. With his hands shackled at his waist and a long beard, Latunski declined to make any comment before his sentence.

"Perhaps today's sentence will be a small amount of comfort in what I know is an enormity of hurt," the judge said before handing down the sentence.

Latunski pleaded guilty in September to two counts of open murder and mutilation of a body.

He was accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019 and mutilating his body. Police said they found Bacon's body hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

Investigators said Bacon’s roommate told them the victim met Latunski on Christmas Eve after connecting with him on the Grindr dating app. His family reported him missing the next day.

Latunski, who was 50 at the time, admitted to killing Bacon and then eating parts of his body.

A statement written by Bacon's mother, Pamela Bacon, was read aloud in court before the judge gave Latunski the sentence.

"Our world has been shattered," it said. "Even though we have such great memories of our son, our lives will never be the same or will our family. I don't understand why anyone could want to hurt our son, especially in such a horrific and unbelievable way.

"Now Christmas for our family will never be the same to us, thanks to you taking our son away from us," it continued. "Even though we will finally get justice for Kevin, it still doesn't feel like enough and you still get to live and do things because a pig like you ... can never have remorse.

"In your sick, twisted mind, you probably think you didn't do anything wrong, but in reality, you took our world away," her statement said. "This Christmas I hope you suffer like we have. I hope you feel pain because you are all alone with all the years yet to come."