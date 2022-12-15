Timeline: The controversy over Sanjay Gupta's resignation

The Detroit News

A look at the series of events surrounding the resignation of Sanjay Gupta, former dean of the Broad School of Business at MSU:

April 22: The MSU Broad College of Business MBA program hosts a year-end "Gatsby Gala" at The Studio at 414, off-campus.

April 23: Two associate deans at the business college tell the business school's dean, Sanjay Gupta, that a faculty colleague had been intoxicated and seen dancing "inappropriately" at the Gatsby Gala, and that they had reported their colleague to MSU's Office of Institutional Equity. Gupta did not attend the gala.

Gupta did not file his own report to OIE, because his subordinates already had — putting him in violation of the Title IX "mandatory reporting" requirements strengthened after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

MSU policy requires employees to report all incidents of sexual misconduct, stalking and relationship violence involving a member of the university community, or something that occurred at a university sponsored event or on university property, that they learn about in their professional capacity. Anyone who violates the mandatory reporting policy is subject to discipline up to and including termination.

Mid-June: Gupta tells Provost Teresa Woodruff at his annual performance review that he has ambitions to become president of the university, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

June 22-24: Trustees meet with MSU President Samuel Stanley at a board retreat at the Detroit Athletic Club. Sources said board members expressed frustration over the university's Title IX reporting process, and also asked Stanley about his succession plan. Stanley mentions Woodruff, the provost; Norman Beauchamp, executive vice president of health sciences; Melissa Woo, executive vice president for administration; and Sanjay Gupta.

The same day, the "OIE met with Gupta via telephone" and "was advised he was being contacted for information involving a potential mandatory reporting failure," according to an Aug. 8 investigative memorandum from the university's civil rights office.

Aug. 12: Gupta is compelled by Woodruff to resign amid concerns about his failure to report under the university's Title IX guidelines, according to a letter to trustees from Gupta's lawyer. The move shocks the business school — and its donors.

Aug. 19: Twenty people sign and submit a letter to the board of trustees expressing concern about Gupta's resignation. "It was kind of mysterious how it all happened," Roger Calantone, a retired business professor who was one of the letter's signatories, told The Detroit News. "There wasn't reasoning; there was just a decision."

Aug. 30: The MSU board hires outside attorneys Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to review the departure of Gupta as dean of the business school. Republican trustee and vice chair Dan Kelly says a majority of the board members wanted to "review the administration's decision in this matter."

Sept. 9: Stanley's relationship with the MSU board begins to sour when the chair and vice chair ask him to end his tenure early but stay on while the board searches for a new leader, partly because of the university's handling of Title IX reporting involving sexual misconduct complaints.

Sept. 11:Media accounts surface about the board's private conversation with Stanley in which he is asked to leave almost two years early in his five-year contract.

Sept. 13: During a special session of the Faculty Senate, Stanley defends his administration's record and explains how officials handled recent controversies involving Title IX sexual misconduct reporting. The Faculty Senate passes an advisory resolution opposing any efforts to ask Stanley to resign or terminate him. It approves another resolution expressing its disappointment with the trustees and their lack of transparency, and asking the board to hire a professional governance firm and undergo professional development training.

At the same meeting, Woodruff defends her decision to remove Gupta as dean of the business school.

"The university policies and procedures were all duly followed," she said at the time. "The work was deliberative, and neither capricious nor malicious. There have been counternarratives propagated that I will not address. For those matters that swirl beyond the truth and reason have no standing."

Sept. 15: Board Chair Dianne Byrum and Vice Chair Dan Kelly give The News differing accounts of what led to the talks to make Stanley leave early. Kelly says he told Stanley during a meeting that the trustees would honor his presidential contract if he chose to leave and asked him to respond by Sept. 13. Byrum says the majority of the trustees agreed they wanted to ask Stanley if he was open to amending his contract to leave a year early so a search could be started for a new president.

Sept. 30: The MSU board releases a Sept. 13 audit that highlights problems in MSU's Title IX office, concluding the school "circumvented the established process" for certifying staff-related sexual misconduct reports to the state.

Oct. 6: In letters sent to the board, MSU leaders and faculty criticize the investigation the Board of Trustees launched into Gupta's resignation.

"I ask that you do not send inquiries of a legal matter directly to members of campus," Woodruff writes in a letter. "These aggressive and unparalleled actions are causing harm to individuals and creating a chilling effect over work that it difficult. These actions by the Board of Trustees are doing harm to the campus, harm to the reputation of MSU and harm to the process you seek to improve."

Oct. 11: The Faculty Senate issues a vote of no confidence against the Board of Trustees amid claims the panel overstepped its authority when seeking to investigate the business school dean's resignation.

Oct. 13:Stanley resigns, saying in his 90-day notice that he has "lost confidence" in the Board of Trustees.

Oct. 31: The board unanimously names Woodruff interim president of the university. Woodruff had been endorsed by many faculty and student leaders in the days leading up to the vote.

Nov. 4: Woodruff begins as interim president. Stanley, who had originally planned to leave on Jan. 11 as he was contractually obligated to give a 90-day notice, leaves early.

Nov. 21: The trustees sign a letter confirming Woodruff's salary will be increased to $800,000 annually from the $562,069 she received as provost. She is also to receive a "Continuity Bonus" of $160,000 (or $13,333 calculated on a monthly basis) until a new president assumes office, she returns to her role as provost, she resigns or is "removed" before the "permanent president is appointed and assumes that office."

Nov. 30: O'Keefe resigns from the board of trustees, citing his concerns over the board's ongoing lack of transparency.